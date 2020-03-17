A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the president gave the challenge at the third day Firdau prayers for Hajiya Hauwa’u Ozoho,

In a letter he signed and delivered by a delegation led by Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, at the Bello family compound in Okene on Tuesday, Buhari said:

“Your mother will be remembered for her unwavering support and encouragement to you.

“Her wise counsel to you in the course of service to your people will not be easily forgotten. Her demise has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill.

“I enjoin Your Excellency to draw inspiration from the fact that she lived a fulfilled life. She lived to witness your leadership and achievements as the Executive Governor of Kogi State in the last four years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Nigeria, I commiserate with Your Excellency, the entire members of you family and the people of Kogi State.”

Other members of the president’s delegation included the Minister of Special Duties, Sen. George Akume; the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Minister of State, FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani.

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubair Dada, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, were also part of the delegation.