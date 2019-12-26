The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

Shehu said Buhari was speaking on the attack carried out on Tuesday in Arbinda, northern part of the country where 35 people were killed by terrorists.

The President said ”the slaying of 31 women among the innocent victims was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world”.

He recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore on the sidelines of the ECOWAS meeting, where thet agreed to hold a summit in 2020 to discuss the issues of security and economy.

“I look forward to that meeting. As we have done all the time, we will stand with our brothers and sisters in West Africa in all situations,” he said.

Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.