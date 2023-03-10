ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari expresses sadness over passing of APC NWC member Nwosu

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Nwosu.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Recommended articles

The president noted that the deceased, who was also the APC National Welfare Secretary, served the party and country diligently and remarkably handled the affairs of members with care.

He affirmed that the wisdom and maturity of the late National Welfare Secretary contributed to the successes of the party over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Nwosu’s departure has left a vacuum in the leadership segment that caters for members and staff of the APC.

Buhari prayed Nwosu’s soul to find eternal rest, and God’s covering over his family.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

PDP calls for INEC Chairman resignation, demands international sanctions

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Benin residents reject old ₦500, ₦1,000 notes in spite of Obaseki’s appeal

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Police Commissioner assures Ladipo Market traders of adequate security

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Omo-Agege denies plans to reverse teachers retirement age in Delta

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

Taraba Labour Party denies endorsing PDP governorship candidate

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

BMO lauds NBA’s endorsement of 2023 presidential election

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Court orders KWASU to pay dismissed lecturer 3 months salary

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

Nigerian scholar bags Liverpool varsity alumni award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep.

Abacha's son Abdullahi dies in his sleep