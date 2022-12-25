ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari expresses sadness over Max Air CEO's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says the death of Alhaji Bashir Mangal, the Managing Director of Max Airlines and brother of business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal is a loss for the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari.
The president described the deceased as an indomitable businessman.

He was full of life and very courteous. He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the aviation world.

”He was also a very organised administrator. The nation and its business community have lost a rare gem.

”My condolences to his family and friends, the Katsina Emirate and the government and the people of the state,” he said.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

