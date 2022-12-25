Buhari expresses sadness over Max Air CEO's death

Sirika was accompanied by the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i.

The president described the deceased as an indomitable businessman.

“He was full of life and very courteous. He leaves behind an indelible contribution to the aviation world.

”He was also a very organised administrator. The nation and its business community have lost a rare gem.

”My condolences to his family and friends, the Katsina Emirate and the government and the people of the state,” he said.