RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari expresses sadness over Kano tragic boat accident

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president assured the state government of the support of all federal agencies in the state, as rescue operation continues.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic boat accident in Bagwai Local Government area of Kano State in which more than 20 deaths were reported.

Recommended articles

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In a condolende message to the government and people of Kano State over the tragic incident, the president assured the state government of the support of all federal agencies in the state, as rescue operation continues.

He said: ”As efforts are being made to rescue the passengers still unaccounted for, I join fellow citizens in praying for the repose of those lost, and for safety and well-being of all the others.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari expresses sadness over Kano tragic boat accident

Buhari expresses sadness over Kano tragic boat accident

Kano Boat mishap: 14 people still missing – Commissioner

Kano Boat mishap: 14 people still missing – Commissioner

Reps urge IGP to remove illegal checkpoints on roads nationwide

Reps urge IGP to remove illegal checkpoints on roads nationwide

Yahaya Bello presents 2 houses to wives of late police escort

Yahaya Bello presents 2 houses to wives of late police escort

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

ISWAP kidnaps Borno Govt officials

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Buhari salutes Ogbonnaya Onu at 70

Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

Her Network announces 2021 nomiees for 5th annual Woman of the Year Awards

2023 elections: Get your PVCs now NANS tells students

2023 elections: Get your PVCs now NANS tells students

Unvaccinated Civil servants locked out of office as FG's deadline elapses

Unvaccinated Civil servants locked out of office as FG's deadline elapses

Trending

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport