President Buhari has explained why he will not support the creation of state police.

According to Daily Post, the President cited the inability of some states to pay workers’ salaries as his main reason.

Buhari made this known while speaking on Arise TV, on Monday, January 7, 2019.

The President however commended the efforts of the Lagos state government in providing security for its residents through the neighbourhood Corps initiative.

Speaking further, he said “Lagos State is richer than the Federal Government. How many states are there that can pay salaries and you now ask them to go and form state Police?

“And, do you know what can happen if you can’t feed the Police? Do you just give him uniform and a gun but can’t pay him salaries for six months?

“It’s going to be a problem and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

“I have a problem with the Police and I told them that, from my training and experience, the Police are supposed to be in the front line.

“Now, Nigerians are seeing soldiers on the streets. This is not good for the Police and I told them this some months ago,” he added.

The Senate, in March 2018, announced that it will revisit calls for the creation of State Police.