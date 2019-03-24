The President who gave the. eulogy at the Fidau prayers for the late Emir in Patigi, said the monarch was particularly interested in the infrastructure development in his domain.

According to a statement issued on the event, the President was represented at the prayers by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The statement which was signed by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to the Minister, was made available to newsmen in Abuja .

On his part, the minister recalled that he interacted with the Emir on several occasions and described the late monarch as a man who stood for tradition and was passionate about Kwara

He was very passionate about the development of Kwara North Senatorial District in particular, and he kept emphasizing on the need to upgrade the infrastructure in Patigi.

Generally, he was passionate about improving the lives of the common people, he said.

He urged the people of the state not to forget those things that the late Emir stood for.

The people should remain united and continue to uphold the values that he stood for, especially his passion for seeing rapid development in Patigi, he said.

He prayed that God will forgive the late Emirs sins and also grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

The event was attended by dignitaries including the Deputy Governor of Kwara Mr Peter Kisira; the Emir of Ilorin and theChairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II.

Until his death, the Emir of Patigi was the Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council.