Magoro made the remarks in Kaduna while inaugurating the North West chapter of the committee.

Even in areas where the President had lower percentage of votes in the 2015 elections, major developmental projects are either completed or ongoing simply because of the just nature of Mr President who considers us all as Nigerians.

We are therefore confident that President Muhammadu Buhari will be successful in the next polls due to the various achievements of his administration.

He urged Nigerians to vote for the APC in the forthcoming elections in order to sustain the level of infrastructure development being undertaken by the Buhari administration.

On the committee, Magoro explained that it was meant to sensitise stakeholders through town hall meetings in all the states under the zoneon the achievements recorded by the APC government.

According to him, the committee will work out its mode of operations of going round the seven states within the zone for the voters mobilisation.

The purpose is to engage and meet key stakeholders in each of the States of the Zone and of course the candidates that will be taking part in all the elections.

We expect this will take about two weeks to conclude.He said, committee which consists of 20 members will be meeting in Sokoto on the Jan. 30 with the zonal coordinator to iron out the final details of the campaign.