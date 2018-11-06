Pulse.ng logo
Buhari endorses new minimum wage of N30,000

Buhari made the endorsement when he received a report on the national minimum wage which was submitted by the chairman of the tripartite committee, Amal Pepple.

President Buhari, government officials and members of the of the Tripartite Committee

(Channels TV)

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the new minimum wage of N30,000.

According to SaharaReporters, he made the endorsement when he received a report on the national minimum wage.

It was submitted to him by the chairman of the tripartite committee, Amal Pepple, at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The committee recommended N30,000 as the new national minimum wage and also prepared a draft bill that will be forwarded to the national assembly.

Buhari warns workers

Buhari, in his remark warned workers not to allow themselves to be used by politicians.

The President also thanked the committee for its efforts and also said he will pass the bill to the National Assembly, according to Channels TV.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) called off its planned strike following agreement reached during negotiations with the tripartite committee.

More details later.

