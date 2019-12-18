President Muhammadu Buhari is under fire for endorsing Hyundai Engineering Company Limited's plan to establish a manufacturing plant in Nigeria.

Buhari had announced that the President/CEO of Hyundai Engineering Company Limited, Chang Hag Kim visited the State House in Abuja, to put forward a proposal to set up a vehicle manufacturing plant in the country.

While announcing the visit, the president stated "I pledged the full collaboration and support of the Federal Government to make this planned investment a reality."

The president's announcement has however attracted wild reactions from Nigerians, who said that Buhari's commitment to the promotion of the country's local industry is questionable.

According to them, the presidency has since been belittling Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (IVM), a Nigerian automobile and bus manufacturing company, which was founded by Innocent Chukwuma Nwala.

The backlash from some Nigerians

Buhari was knocked as a local industry evangelist, as many criticised him for putting Hyundai forward before IVM.

While some Nigerians think it's harmful to the Federal Government's commitment to promote the local industry, others think it's a smart move that will create more jobs in the country.