A former chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Muhammadu Ari Gwaska, believes President Muhammadu Buhari is following America's lead on tenure elongation of service chiefs to defeat terrorism.

The National Chairman Pro-Nigeria Elders Council (PRONECO) says it isn't entirely strange for heads of security architecture to remain in office longer than expected, as America and other top nations have adopted this strategy at different times to end insurgency.

According to Gwaska, it is unhealthy to change competent and trustworthy hands at a critical time as when there is an ongoing war against terrorism.

The elder statesman made this disclosure after an all-inclusive stakeholders meeting to brainstorm on the state of security in the country.

"In 2018, President Donald Trump extended the high year tenure for senior Air Force officers through technical sergeants beginning February 1, 2019.

"Similarly, Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, last year, approved an extension in the tenure of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years in view of regional security environment.

"This was the second time in nearly a decade that the country's top general had their traditional three-year term extended," he said.

Gwaska noted that Buhari is only taking a leaf from the rest of the world by keeping hold of the service chiefs who displayed bravery, gallantry and patriotism.

"We resolved that the security chiefs have not only refused to shirk in the face of all difficulties, sabotage of their gallant efforts, but have continued to determinedly tackle even renewed atrocities of insurgencies and insurrections with renewed zeal and vigor.

“Therefore, we resolved that all our serving security chiefs have performed exceeding marvelous individually and collectively in the light of subsisting encumbrances’ and deserves not only to be encouraged, but maintained on their positions to sustain the winning streaks against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist and armed bandits up again to torment the country," he added.