President Muhammadu Buhari has donated the sum of $500,000 to the government of Guinea Bissau to support its election process.

The president also approved the donation of 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans and two light trucks to Nigeria's West African neighbours.

According to a statement signed by the president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the donation is a response to the neighbouring country's urgent request for assistance.

"This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country," Shehu said.

In addition, President Buhari, who's the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to undertake an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.

The minister has also been directed to undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message from Buhari to President Patrice Talon.

"The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country," Shehu said.

Buhari left Nigeria on Thursday, April 25 for a 10-day visit to London. The 76-year-old will be sworn in for a second term on May 29 after he was declared the winner of the February 23 presidential election.