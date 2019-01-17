National Coordinator of the group, Mr Austin Gabriel, stated this at the inauguration of its leadership in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that as at May, 2015, Nigeria’s territorial integrity was “hanging’’ and her foreign reserve stood at N29 billion.

Gabriel said that since Buhari came to office, he had set the nation on the path to stability, growth and prosperity, reclaiming Nigeria’s territory and ensuring peace.

He said that in spite of the dwindling revenue from crude oil sales, Nigeria’s railway system was built to connect states.

“In the economy, inflation is down from 18.7 per cent in January, 2017 to 11.28 per cent as at September, 2018.

“In his time, N3.2 trillion was spent on infrastructure in 2016, 2017 and 2018 fiscal years, an unprecedented allocation in Nigeria’s recent history.

“The contribution of solid minerals to the Federation Account rose from N700 million in 2015 to N3.5 billion in 2017.’’

Gabriel said that the government’s Economic and Growth Recovery Plan (ERGP) helped to stabilise macro-economic environment, provided food security, efficient energy, improved transportation and industrialisation.

He said that 121 roads were awarded by the Buhari’s administration, aside from thousands of kilometres of other roads which were re-constructed or rehabilitated.

He said that 79,378 people were employed between 2016 and 2018, and that an increase of 2.07 per cent was recorded in power works and housing.

The coordinator added that the Itakpe-Warri, Lagos-Kano, Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna, Port-Harcourt –Maiduguri and Abuja Metro rail system were ongoing while some had been completed.

He said that Buhari’s government awarded and completed 70 ecological projects across the six geo-political zones, ranging from flood control, erosion control, bridges and dams, to channelization and de-silting.

Gabriel said that the achievements were proof that Buhari would do more when re-elected.

He called on youths and women to get their cards ready so as the vote back Buhari for more jobs and good governance, adding that the group was working at the grassroots to mobilse for the president’s return.