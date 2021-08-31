Buhari doesn't want any child to be denied basic education, Osinbajo says

Osinbajo stated this in Abuja where he was guest of honour at the national dialogue forum on the girl-child in Nigeria, themed: “Towards A Girl-Friendly Nigeria.”

The forum which held on Tuesday, August 31, was organised by the Women Arise for Change Initiative in collaboration with the African Child Policy Forum, Ethiopia.

Osinbajo said the federal government has “committed in word and deed to education so as to ensure that no child is denied access to free basic education.”

He added that: “We believe that free and compulsory education of girls is game-changing in many respects, as it has been empirically shown to positively impact age of marriage, and even maternal and infant mortality.

“In 2020 the Federal Executive Council approved a World Bank credit facility in the sum of $500 million to finance the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment Project, to improve secondary education opportunities among girls in targeted areas of participating states, which are Borno, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Plateau.

“The project is aimed at creating safe and accessible learning spaces, advancing an enabling environment for girls, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the federal and state governments to support girls’ education and empowerment.”

According to the vice president, the project, which targets girls between the ages of 10 to 20 years with a strong focus on disadvantaged adolescent girls, has so far benefitted over 6 million girls and boys.