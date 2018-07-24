Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari does not tell police what to do – Garba Shehu

Saraki, Ekweremadu Buhari does not interfere with police investigations – Garba Shehu

Shehu wondered why politicians who are being investigated by the police like to accuse the President of using the security agencies to hound them.

  • Published:
Buhari does not interfere with police investigations – Garba Shehu play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu at the Federal High Court in Abuja on June 27, 2016,

(Sahara Reporters)

Garba Shehu, the media aide to President has said that Buhari does not interfere with police investigations.

Shehu also condemned the politicisation of cases involving those whom he described as VIPs.

He wondered why those who are being investigated by the police like to accuse the President of using the security agencies to hound them.

Shehu said “It is odd, strange and bizarre that while ordinary citizens can be called up to answer questions or be interrogated, the VIP cannot be questioned without the annoying insinuations of partisanship, persecution or outright politicization.

“This country cannot achieve development in peace when important cases are viewed through a political prism and the law is considered as being applicable to some, and not applicable to others.

“The workings of law enforcement agencies are set out in the constitution and the laws of the country. If they worked at the discretion of past presidents, who decided who to question and who to detain, Nigerians should get used to the fact that this President is different. President Buhari does not and will not influence or interfere with cases.

“The constitution clearly directs law enforcement agencies to promptly report and investigate any actual or potential infringement of the law and also initiate proceedings against all those involved.

“This President is not the one who directs them on what to do.”

Accused persons should go to court

The president’s aide also urged all accused person to go to court and plead their innocence.

He said that Buhari’s stand is that anyone found guilty of any crime should not be spared.

“President Buhari does not stand in the way of law enforcement either. Under our constitution, he has no powers to stop the investigation of anyone or institution. When they are set to investigate anything and anyone, the best friend of the law is the one who lets them do their work.

“The President’s constant refrain is that he will not tolerate any form of illegality including corruption and the law enforcement agencies have been given complete freedom to identify and bring all culprits to justice. His instructions to them are very clear: Anyone with a case to answer or found guilty should not be spared.

“Accused persons should approach the courts to plead their innocence rather than going to the public to plead persecution.

“The country is better served when the law enforcement agencies are allowed to do their work and we must stop the actors of this dangerous game of politicizing law enforcement,” he added.

Police invite Saraki again

The police, on Monday, July 23, 2018, invited the Senate President to answer question on the Offa robbery case.

Saraki was accused of sponsoring some of the members of the gang that killed over 30 people when they hit several banks in Offa, Kwara state.

Saraki says it is a political game

In his reaction, the Senate President described his recent invitation by the police as a mere political game.

He said his invitation over the Offa robbery investigation is a mere afterthought which is designed to achieve political purpose.

Part of the statement which he issued reads: “I have been reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by IG as a ploy to stop an alleged plan by some Senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was also said that if I was detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, that will abort the so-called defection plan.

ALSO READ: How Saraki escaped Police siege at his residence 'in a taxi'

"While I continue to maintain that the issue of my position on the 2019 elections is not a personal decision for me alone to make, it should be noted that all these concoctions and evil plot cannot deter me. Those behind this fresh assault will fail as I have nothing to do with the robbery incident or any criminal matter for that matter.

“The Police have obviously corrupted and politicized their investigations into the Offa robbery incident. They have turned it into an instrument for the party in power to suppress perceived opponents, witch-hunt issue for blackmailing people from freely choosing which platform on which they want to pursue their ambition and a matter for harassing the people whose exit from APC would harm the chances of the party in the forthcoming elections.”

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018 a team of police officers laid siege on the Senate President’s residence, stopping his convoy from leaving.

Also, a combined team of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stopped the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu from leaving his residence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator posts video of bullet-ridden car involved in alleged...bullet
2 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades...bullet
3 Dino Melaye Senator insists he was attacked by the policebullet

Related Articles

Ekweremadu Senate urges security operatives to vacate DSP’s residence
Saraki, Ekweremadu Atiku cautions FG to stop treating NASS leaders 'like common criminals'
Saraki How Senate President escaped Police siege at his residence ‘in a taxi’
Politics Nigeria's former Vice President says President Buhari is treating National Assembly leaders as common criminals
Mass Defection Buhari urges APC members not to be troubled
Secondus PDP chairman condemns siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu’s homes
Ekweremadu Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns siege on Deputy Senate President’s home

Local

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has ordered an investigation into the reported siege on the home of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.
Saraki, Ekweremadu Police IG orders investigation into siege on SP, DSP’s homes
APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Saraki shuns police invitation
Saraki Senate President shuns police invitation
The minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has responded to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman’s comment threatening to fire him.
Oshiomhole Ngige replies APC chairman