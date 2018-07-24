Buhari does not tell police what to do – Garba Shehu

news

Garba Shehu, the media aide to President has said that Buhari does not interfere with police investigations.

Shehu also condemned the politicisation of cases involving those whom he described as VIPs.

He wondered why those who are being investigated by the police like to accuse the President of using the security agencies to hound them.

Shehu said “It is odd, strange and bizarre that while ordinary citizens can be called up to answer questions or be interrogated, the VIP cannot be questioned without the annoying insinuations of partisanship, persecution or outright politicization.

“This country cannot achieve development in peace when important cases are viewed through a political prism and the law is considered as being applicable to some, and not applicable to others.

“The workings of law enforcement agencies are set out in the constitution and the laws of the country. If they worked at the discretion of past presidents, who decided who to question and who to detain, Nigerians should get used to the fact that this President is different. President Buhari does not and will not influence or interfere with cases.

“The constitution clearly directs law enforcement agencies to promptly report and investigate any actual or potential infringement of the law and also initiate proceedings against all those involved.

“This President is not the one who directs them on what to do.”

Accused persons should go to court

The president’s aide also urged all accused person to go to court and plead their innocence.

He said that Buhari’s stand is that anyone found guilty of any crime should not be spared.

“President Buhari does not stand in the way of law enforcement either. Under our constitution, he has no powers to stop the investigation of anyone or institution. When they are set to investigate anything and anyone, the best friend of the law is the one who lets them do their work.

“The President’s constant refrain is that he will not tolerate any form of illegality including corruption and the law enforcement agencies have been given complete freedom to identify and bring all culprits to justice. His instructions to them are very clear: Anyone with a case to answer or found guilty should not be spared.

“Accused persons should approach the courts to plead their innocence rather than going to the public to plead persecution.

“The country is better served when the law enforcement agencies are allowed to do their work and we must stop the actors of this dangerous game of politicizing law enforcement,” he added.

Police invite Saraki again

The police, on Monday, July 23, 2018, invited the Senate President to answer question on the Offa robbery case.

Saraki was accused of sponsoring some of the members of the gang that killed over 30 people when they hit several banks in Offa, Kwara state.

Saraki says it is a political game

In his reaction, the Senate President described his recent invitation by the police as a mere political game.

He said his invitation over the Offa robbery investigation is a mere afterthought which is designed to achieve political purpose.

Part of the statement which he issued reads: “I have been reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by IG as a ploy to stop an alleged plan by some Senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was also said that if I was detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, that will abort the so-called defection plan.

"While I continue to maintain that the issue of my position on the 2019 elections is not a personal decision for me alone to make, it should be noted that all these concoctions and evil plot cannot deter me. Those behind this fresh assault will fail as I have nothing to do with the robbery incident or any criminal matter for that matter.

“The Police have obviously corrupted and politicized their investigations into the Offa robbery incident. They have turned it into an instrument for the party in power to suppress perceived opponents, witch-hunt issue for blackmailing people from freely choosing which platform on which they want to pursue their ambition and a matter for harassing the people whose exit from APC would harm the chances of the party in the forthcoming elections.”

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018 a team of police officers laid siege on the Senate President’s residence, stopping his convoy from leaving.

Also, a combined team of the Department of State Services (DSS) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stopped the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu from leaving his residence.