The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration does not need the help of foreign mercenaries to defeat terrorism in Nigeria.

The NSA said during a security briefing on Thursday, March 11, 2021 that the president believes the country is well equipped to deal with Boko Haram's insurgency on its own.

Citing 'national pride' and other non-specific issues, Monguno said Buhari is more interested in how to utilise the nation's resources to win the counter-terrorism war.

"What we're looking at here is that we have the resources, it's just misapplication and under-utilisation that has affected our abilities to deal with these people," he said.

Monguno said the government remains committed to supporting troops with equipment and intelligence to completely eradicate the terrorists.

Buhari was first elected president in 2015 partly based on his promise to eradicate the Boko Haram terrorist group that has wreaked havoc in the north east region since 2009.

Halfway into his second term and the president is still dealing with the group's deadly activities in the region, raising discontent about his ability to fulfil his promise.

Immediately he took over, the president terminated the contract of a private military contractor helping Nigeria's counter-terrorism, especially in relation to the search for hundreds of schoolgirls kidnapped in Chibok, Borno in 2014.

Many Nigerians have called on the administration to look into hiring mercenaries again but the government remains adamant that Nigeria can take care of its own affairs.

The House of Representatives this week passed another resolution urging Buhari to engage mercenaries in the anti-terror war due to a recent spike in terrorist attacks, following up on the same suggestion made by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State last year.

Buhari has in the past described the engagement of mercenaries as 'shameful'.

The Boko Haram group has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities in 12 years of insurgency.