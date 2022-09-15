RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari directs NNPC to complete section 4 of East-West Road

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and its subsidiaries to step in and fix section 4 of the East-West Road.

Buhari directs NNPC to complete section 4 of East-West Road
Buhari directs NNPC to complete section 4 of East-West Road

Recommended articles

Buhari made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a meeting of the 5th National Council on Niger Delta in Uyo on Thursday.

“The East-West Road project which is now being handled by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, is the largest infrastructure project in Nigeria.

“It is a very strategic road, connecting the country’s busiest and foremost commercial cities in the region.

“This would be expeditiously addressed, considering the importance of the road to our national economy,” Buhari said.

Buhari, who was represented by Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, the Minister of Environment, reassured that the completion of the East-West Road was a top priority for this administration.

The President noted that one of the cardinal mandates of his administration was to tackle corruption.

He explained that Forensic Audit of NNDC had been submitted, noting that the implementation of it’s recommendations had begun in phases.

“I hereby assure you that this process will eventually bring about the constitution of a new Board for the Commission, which is the desire of most stakeholders in the region,” he said.

Mr Umana Umana, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, said the objective of the conference was to canvass for more and sustained collaboration with development partners and other stakeholders in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes designed for the improvement of life in the Niger Delta Region.

Umana said the meeting was important item in the ministry and other stakeholders for the opportunity to take stock of collective engagement with the mandate of reinventing the Niger Delta Region.

He said that the theme of the council meeting was: “Harnessing 21st Century Development Initiatives and Strategies for Greater Development impacts in the Niger Delta Region.”

He said the theme further addressed the urgent need to constantly develop new strategies that could help Federal Government to reposition the Niger Delta for a better economic standing on infrastructure, healthcare, manpower development and security.

Umana said that the ministry was partnering relevant agencies, development partners, International Oil Company (IOCs) and other stakeholders on infrastructure development, investment in social services and institutional capacity building for Niger Delta Region to achieve its mandate.

Umana who is also the Chairman of Council, promised to publish a compendium of projects undertaken by the ministry in all the Niger Delta Region.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari rewards Amusan, Brume other athletes with National Honours, N200m

Buhari rewards Amusan, Brume other athletes with National Honours, N200m

Lagos govt donates lifejackets to Jagaban Maritime Network to enhance safety

Lagos govt donates lifejackets to Jagaban Maritime Network to enhance safety

Sen. Abiru supports 1,000 MSMEs with N300m loan in Lagos East

Sen. Abiru supports 1,000 MSMEs with N300m loan in Lagos East

Senate probes company over non-performance since 2008 despite 2.5bn allocation

Senate probes company over non-performance since 2008 despite 2.5bn allocation

Strike: Students ignore Fashola's warning, block Ibadan-Ile-Ife Highway

Strike: Students ignore Fashola's warning, block Ibadan-Ile-Ife Highway

Buhari directs NNPC to complete section 4 of East-West Road

Buhari directs NNPC to complete section 4 of East-West Road

Jonathan urges Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023

Jonathan urges Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023

South-West PDP’s request for Ayu’s ouster vindicates Wike — Chieftain

South-West PDP’s request for Ayu’s ouster vindicates Wike — Chieftain

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family