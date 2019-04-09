While speaking at a news conference to mark the 2019 World Health Day on Monday, April 8, the minister said the current government is determined to provide qualitative healthcare for every Nigerian, making it unnecessary to seek interventions abroad.

"The government is trying to reduce the number of people who leave the shore of the country through the provision of up to date world class equipment," he said.

He commended the government's efforts in providing additional funding for basic healthcare delivery in the country, especially for women, children and the vulnerable.

He said the government is determined to ensure that all Nigerians have access to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and enjoy its benefits.

He said, "The basic healthcare provision fund targets women, children and the vulnerable, with our basic minimum package of health services to be delivered to them at the point of care without out-of-pocket payment.

"The basic health care provision fund has the potential to change the lives of Nigerians especially the poorest and the most vulnerable; considering the fact that the basic package is intentionally pro-poor and pro-rural."

Nigeria loses N400 billion annually to medical tourism

While representing President Buhari at the inauguration of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 41, 2019 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) last week, Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, disclosed that the government's inability to address challenges in the health sector has resulted in the loss of about N400 billion to medical tourism annually.

He said the health sector remains characterised by low response to emergencies and brain drain despite the Buhari administration's commitment to improving health service delivery.

President Buhari himself spent nearly two weeks with foreign doctors in London to treat an ear infection in 2016 and was later kept from the glare of the public for months treating an undisclosed illness in 2017.