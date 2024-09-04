ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari describes Yobe killings by terrorists as monstrous acts

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former president prayed for the repose of those killed and called for a strict response to those who committed the “monstrous acts.”

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
The former president said this in a message to express his concern about the recent terrorist attack on Yobe that led to the loss of many lives.

In the message, issued by his aide, Malam Garba Shehu, to Gov. Mai Mala of Yobe, Buhari commiserated with the Council of Chiefs and the entire people of the state.

He also prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the country.

Many people died on Sunday while many were missing after a suspected fighters group attacked Mafa Ward of Yobe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

