President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly departed London for Nigeria after his 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

His plane, a Boeing 737 Business Ajet is reported to have left Standsted Airport in London at about 12:20 pm.

You’ll recall that the president on Thursday, April 25, 2019, left the country and he’s expected to return on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Although the president did not disclose the purpose of his visit to the United Kingdom, but according to Saharareporters, President Buhari’s private visit to the UK has been confirmed to be a medical trip.

Meanwhile, there had been rumours that the president might need to extend his private visit because he’s allegedly undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, dismissed the rumour on Friday, May 3, 2019, saying ‘it is rubbish.’