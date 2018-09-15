Pulse.ng logo
Buhari delegates NEMA to declare “National Disaster” on Flooding

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja, said the President’s directive followed a warning by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency that Rivers Benue and Niger had almost reached levels that resulted in flooding in 2012.

  • Published:
7 Things to know about new DSS boss Yusuf Bichi play Buhari delegates NEMA to declare “National Disaster” on Flooding (AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has delegated authority to the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, to declare a “national disaster’’ in the event that anticipated flooding turns a reality in parts of the country.

The 2012 disaster had led to lost of lives and destruction of property in some parts of the country.

A letter to the Director-General, NEMA, titled: “Situation Report on the River Flood along the Banks of Rivers Benue and Niger’’, which was signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, said:

Delegation of authority to the Director General of NEMA to activate the Disaster Response Units of the military for possible search and rescue missions, and

“The procurement and proportionate stocking of relief materials and health related items up to N3billion to provide for the needs of possible victims.’’

The letter also instructed the head of the emergency agency to provide regular updates to the President.

