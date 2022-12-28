ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday heaped praises on the newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Usman.

Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards. [Twitter:Buharisallau1]
Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards. [Twitter:Buharisallau1]
The President, assisted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya and the wife of the Commander, Dr Rekiya Usman, decorated the officer with the rank of Major-General.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony in the Presidential Villa, the President recalled his tumultuous military career marked with coups, counter-coups, and detention.

He described Usman as a very lucky officer to have risen to the height of his military career with distinction and without hiccups.

He also commended him for his diligence, loyalty, patience, and hard work.

‘‘You are very lucky to have the health and ability to carry out your assignments.

‘‘Those who work with me know I am very difficult to satisfy. But I have never had any reason, whatsoever, to report you to the Chief of Army Staff or the Minister of Defence.

‘‘Nobody has been able to touch me while you are here, I’m absolutely satisfied with your performance,’’ he said.

According to the president, he will give the directive on Major-General Usman’s next assignment, considering that he too is about to leave, and as he has often said ‘‘I will live far away from Abuja.

Buhari commended the family of the military officer for their patience in putting up with the challenging assignment he carries out with great aptitude and steadfastness.

In his remarks, Usman thanked the president for his outstanding support to the Brigade of Guards.

He cited the approval for the procurement of 400 armoured vehicles, which he said were enough to secure his area of responsibility including the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa State, and parts of Niger State.

He expressed happiness with the president for the promotion, saying that it would spur him to do even better in his assigned responsibilities.

News Agency Of Nigeria
