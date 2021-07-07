Buhari decorates new Chief of Army Staff with new rank
Yahaya was a Major General before his new rank.
The decoration was done before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Yahaya had been appointed in May to replace Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who tragically died in a plane crash alongside 10 other officers on May 21.
His appointment has been approved by the National Assembly.
