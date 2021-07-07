RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari decorates new Chief of Army Staff with new rank

Samson Toromade

Yahaya was a Major General before his new rank.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (right) decorate Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya (middle), with rank of Lieutenant General [President]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (right) decorate Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya (middle), with rank of Lieutenant General [President]

President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya, with the rank of Lieutenant General.

The decoration was done before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Yahaya had been appointed in May to replace Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who tragically died in a plane crash alongside 10 other officers on May 21.

His appointment has been approved by the National Assembly.

Samson Toromade

