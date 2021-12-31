President Muhammadu Buhari has decorated the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Abubakar Abdullahi with his new rank of AVM in the Nigerian Air Force.
Buhari decorates Commander, PAF, restates commitment to wellbeing of military
Buhari congratulated Abdullahi and his spouse on the attainment of the new rank and urged him not to relent on his performance.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was supported by Abdullahi’s spouse, Mrs A’isha Abdullahi and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao in decorating the officer with his new insignia and rank, in the State House, Abuja, on Friday.
Speaking at the event, President Buhari noted that the improvement of the efficiency and effectiveness of the nation’s Armed Forces remained a key priority to his administration.
Also present to witness the decoration were the National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as his parents, Alhaji Abdullahi Yaro, Hajiya Hafsat Abdullahi and Hajia Aisha Beita.
