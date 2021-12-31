Buhari decorates Commander, PAF, restates commitment to wellbeing of military

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was supported by Abdullahi’s spouse, Mrs A’isha Abdullahi and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao in decorating the officer with his new insignia and rank, in the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Speaking at the event, President Buhari noted that the improvement of the efficiency and effectiveness of the nation’s Armed Forces remained a key priority to his administration.

He congratulated Abdullahi and his spouse on the attainment of the new rank and urged him not to relent on his performance, on account of which he got the promotion.