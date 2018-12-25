President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged his wife, Aisha, and Nigerians who have alleged that his government has been hijacked by a cabal to prove the claims.

The president's wife has made several high-profile allegations that certain people are controlling her husband's government. In her most recent claim earlier in December, she said Nigeria was being controlled by two powerful people in Buhari's government.

The allegations of a cabal running the country instead of the president has also been echoed by several notable Nigerians who have criticised the current government.

However, in a recent interview with the Voice of America, the president said no one can prove that he's not in charge of the affairs of the nation.

In the interview, conducted in Hausa language, the president said the cabal allegations paint a totally different picture of the running of his administration.

He said, "What they are saying is different from what is happening. They should come out and say those things they feel were stage-managed by the cabal. What the cabal forced to me to do; they should mention just one thing."

The 76-year-old is running for re-election at next year's polls and has had questions raised over his fitness for the office both physically and mentally. His numerous medical trips to London to treat an undisclosed ailment has done him no favours.

On Monday, presidential candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide, revealed that she was suing the president to present himself for independent health checks to determine if he is of sound enough mind to contest at the polls next year.

Atuejide disclosed that her investigations have revealed that President Buhari is "indeed extremely forgetful, very absent minded, and suffers regular delusional attacks".

She said the president should be declared unfit to run or withdrawn from the race if the tests confirm that he's not mentally capable to lead the country any longer.

"President Buhari is both physically and mentally unable to run the affairs of this country beyond 2019," she said.

2019 presidential election

Buhari is one of the favourites to win the 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) considered his biggest challenger.

Alongside Atuejide in the chasing pack is Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.