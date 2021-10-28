Buhari, Dangote, Tinubu, others perform Lesser Hajj

The President was also joined in the Umrah by his aides including, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure; the president’s personal physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi and the Chief Security Officer, Idris Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the religious ritual was successfully completed by the president and members of his entourage at the Holy Kaaba on Thursday, at about 3.20a.m local time.

President Buhari, who was in Saudi Arabia for the Fifth Edition of the ”Future Investment Initiative Summit” held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had a brief stopover at Madinah for intense prayers for the return of peace and security to Nigeria, and for the recovery of economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.