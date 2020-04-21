In a congratulatory message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari felicitated with elder Adenaike for working with major print media houses in the country and abroad.

He also lauded him for consistently serving the nation with his talent of skillful writing.

President Buhari applauded Adenaike’s dedication to investigative writing, penetrative analysis and management of people and resources as Chief Executive Officer and Editor-In-Chief as well as a member of many Editorial Boards in national and international media platforms.

Adenaike had worked in many local and international media outfits including Daily Times, Daily Sketch, Nigerian Tribune, The Guardian, The Nation, Times of London and BBC Africa.

According to the President, the renowned journalist’s love for the nation and people have been clearly demonstrated in his willingness to serve in some public institutions over the years at both state and federal levels.

He, therefore, commended him for using his versatile experience in counseling leaders on the right path to growth and inclusive development.

Buhari also felicitated with family members, friends and professional associates of Adenaike on the auspicious occasion.

He affirmed that Adenaike’s wisdom, foresight and knowledge of the nation and the world’s political economy would be most needed, especially on issues of democracy and governance.

While thanking Adenaike for the strong and unbroken support he gave to him in public life, Buhari prayed that God would grant the renowned journalist good health and strength to keep serving the country.