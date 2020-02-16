The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

He described Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as an outstanding scholar and teacher who towered above many in the field of learning, adding that ”the renowned scholar is a very lucky man who has successfully brought up his children to pursue the path of discipline and scholarship “.

The President noted that given Bauchi’s encyclopaedic knowledge and vast influence in Africa, ”it’s impossible to find the right adjectives that can adequately do justice to his extraordinary virtues and gifts”.

He said: “Dahiru Bauchi’s physical rigour and mental acuity despite his age are admirable and incredible, sometimes making you wonder if this scholar is in his 40s.”

ALSO READ: Buratai: 'Boko Haram is in Lagos'

President Buhari praised the Sheikh for his commitment to peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, saying “this elderly gentleman doesn’t play to the gallery by engaging in divisive controversies”.

While felicitating with the Sheikh on the well deserved honour, the President wished him more good health and long life in the service of humanity.