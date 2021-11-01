RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari congratulates Sen Mamora on wedding of twin daughters

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, on the wedding of his twin daughters, Oluwadahun Taiwo, and Oluwadara Kehinde.

President Buhari signs PIB into law on August 16, 2021 (Femi Adesina)

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the president conveyed his feelings in a letter he personally signed, and addressed to Mamora.

President Buhari stated: “Parents experience different moments of joy in the lives of their children.

”Amongst these moments, none is more fulfilling than attainment of adulthood and taking that important step into matrimony.

“On behalf of my family, I wish to extend our most heartfelt prayers and special wishes as your twin daughters, Oluwadahun Taiwo Mamora and Oluwadara Kehinde Mamora take this beautiful step into their new lives.

“We pray that their union is blessed with happiness, strength, long lives and compassion.”

