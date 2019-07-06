President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State over the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the state’s gubernatorial election held in September 2018.

In a statement issued by Femi Adeshina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Buhari said; “The decision of the apex court lays to rest the tussle over the governorship of Osun State and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor from fully delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.”

The President also praised the people of Osun state for allowing the rule of law to run its entire course. He also urged people and security agencies to sustain the peace.

Premium Times

Buhari also advises Oyetola and and the ruling All Progressive Congress in Osun state to be magnanimous in victory, and at the same time urged the governor to work towards inclusive governance as may be necessary.

You'll recall that affirmed Gboyega Oyetola was affirmed as the authentic winner of the 2018 Osun State governorship election by Supreme Court on Friday, July 5, 2019, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, lost his appeal before the apex court.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement saying the apex court agreed with it that its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, won the election.

In its ruling early on Friday, July 5, 2019, a majority of five judges in the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court affirmed Oyetola as the winner of the election based on a technicality in the tribunal ruling.