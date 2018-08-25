Buhari congratulates Olubadan of Ibadan at 90

news

President Buhari has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji on his 90th birthday.

The President also prayed that God will grant the monarch long life, and good health.

According to Punch, this was made known by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

Adesina, in a statement issued to newsmen, said “The President affirms that Olubadan brought a rich background of business acumen to the throne of his fathers, and has successfully translated the wisdom of investments into leadership by encouraging both the young and old to start and own businesses.

“President Buhari extols Olubadan’s sense of patriotism and loyalty to the country, and his regular mobilisation of members of his community for civic duties, especially on issues that directly impact on good governance and the development of Nigeria.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the royal father longer life, and good health to reign on the throne of his fathers.”

Oba Saliu Adetunji ascended the throne as Olubadan of Ibadan in 2016.