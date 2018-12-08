Pulse.ng logo
Buhari congratulates Nuhu Ribadu for winning global anti-corruption award

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina.

  Published:
Nuhu Ribadu

(Guardian)

President Buhari has congratulated Malam Nuhu Ribadu for winning a global anti-corruption award.

Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is one of the recipients of the Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence (ACE) Award 2018.

The former EFCC chairman was honoured with the award at a ceremony in Malaysia on Friday, December 7, 2018.

In the statement, the president called on anti-corruption agencies in the country not to give up in the fight against corruption.

Buhari also asked leaders in the country to emulate the former EFCC chairman.

According to the statement obtained from Daily Post, Buhari said  “The award to Ribadu affirms our commitment to the campaign against corruption, which is one of the three focal areas of our administration. This also means that the world appreciates our determination to stem the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.”

Nuhu Ribadu was appointed as the pioneer chairman of EFCC in 2003 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ribadu contested for President in 2011 on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and in 2014, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former EFCC chairman however left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016.

