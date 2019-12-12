The President’s congratulatory message is communicated by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari described Mrs Uwais as a hardworking and visionary lady, who shares his view of a fair and equitable society in which the poor and the less privileged are not deprived of their due rights.

He noted with delight that Uwais had been at the forefront of implementing the administration’s Social Investment Programmes, ”which had achieved significant milestones in creating entrepreneurs, successful agriculturists and tech leaders.”

President Buhari wished her more years of service to humanity, good health and fulfillment.