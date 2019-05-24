President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their election victory.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday, quoted President Buhari as describing India as Nigeria’s largest trade partner and expressed appreciation over the mutually beneficial Nigeria-India relationship.

According to him, he looks forward to expanding existing cooperation on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and health.

He recalled that under Prime Minister Modi, India hosted the successful India-Africa Forum in Oct. 2015 and Nigeria proudly recognized India as a strategic development partner on the continent.

The Nigerian leader wished the Indian Prime Minister a successful new term in office “that ushers in more prosperity, progress and stability to the people of the world’s largest democracy.’’