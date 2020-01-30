The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the president, the award which is given to those who, by their service, have shown extraordinary love for Jesus Christ and His Church, will inspire the governor to remain steadfast and absolutely dedicated to the well-being of the people.

Buhari extended his best wishes to Obiano as he assumes another responsibility of service to God and humanity.