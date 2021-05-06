Buhari congratulates families of Afaka students, begs for release of kidnapped Greenfield students

The students, who were kidnapped in March regained freedom on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after spending 55 days in captivity.

Reacting to their release, the president hailed the defence and security agencies for ensuring the release of the students.

He said, “I welcome the release of the 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, and congratulate their friends, families, and the government and people of Kaduna State. We are happy they have been released.

“Our deep appreciation to all who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment, and the Government of Kaduna State. We equally thank Nigerians for their prayers.

Buhari also appealed for the release of the kidnapped students of Greenfield University.

Two weeks ago, 22 students of the university in Kaduna state were kidnapped by gunmen.

Their abductors have since killed five of them, while one of them was released after his parents negotiated with them.

However, in his statement, Buhari said he would leave no stone unturned in making the country a peaceful place where everyone can move without the fear of bandits.

He said, “I again appeal for the release of the students of Greenfield University & all other citizens held in captivity. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Nigerians live in a country where everyone can move where and when they want — without the fear of kidnapping & banditry.

“I call for steadfastness & security awareness on the part of the law enforcement agencies, and citizens. Let me once again condemn the increasing politicization of security in Nigeria, by opportunistic politicians. All hands must be on deck to achieve enduring peace & security”.

Earlier, the former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki celebrated the release of the students who were kidnapped by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna.