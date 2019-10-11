President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was declared winner of 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, on Friday in Oslo, Norway.

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, said Ahmed’s recognition as winner of the Nobel Peace Prize “portends a good sign for the peace processes within countries, and across borders on African continent’’.

Buhari felicitated with the prime minister, his cabinet and all Ethiopians on the remarkable global recognition of winning the 100th peace prize, which was attributed to a decision to end 20-year conflict between two African countries, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been declared winner of 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, on Friday in Oslo, Norway. [cnbc]

The Nigerian leader reiterated his belief that African development is strongly tied to peaceful co-existence and deliberate efforts by governments and people to sustain harmony within and between countries.

While urging more concerted and collective partnership on peace in the continent, Buhari prayed that the global recognition would spur more interest on issues of peace in Africa and drive home the immeasurable benefits.