In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari joined the entire body of Christ to celebrate with the new leadership.

He congratulated the outgoing President of PFN, Dr. Felix Omobude, for his stewardship, recognizing the continuous intercessions in prayers for the nation.

He also saluted him for his willingness to offer wise counsels to leaders of the country at all levels, including Federal, State and Local Council.

The president also commended all participants at the meeting of National Advisory Council of PFN held at the Grace Cathedral, Enugu, for electing the renowned preacher, teacher and evangelist to lead the Christian body.

He affirmed that his wealth of experience in spiritual issues, and passion for the country’s development would make a difference.

Buhari enjoined the new leadership of PFN, all Christian leaders and the Church to continue upholding the country in prayers for peace and prosperity.

The president wished Bishop Oke and his team God’s favour on the new responsibility.