President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in greeting the first Interim Chairman of the party and former Governor of Osun, Chief Adebisi Akande on his 8oth birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, President Buhari congratulated Chief Akande, his family and friends for the laudable achievements over the years.

The president noted that Akande’s achievements had thrown him into the limelight at an early age, particularly highlighting his sacrifices in public service at both state and national levels.

As the first Interim Chairman of the APC, Buhari affirmed that the former governor’s pivotal and visionary leadership prepared the party for history in 2015, which saw it unseating an incumbent president for the first time in an election in Nigeria.

He, therefore, extolled Akande’s loyalty and faithfulness to the party and the cause of building a strong and unified nation.

According to him, Akande consistently challenges governments and leaders to higher ideals, and reminds them to think out of the box in meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

The President believed that the octogenarian’s good-nature, large heart and broad outlook on issues had impacted positively on party politics and democracy in Nigeria.

He prayed that almighty God would grant Chief Akande longer life, strength and wisdom to serve more.