President Buhari’s congratulatory message is communicated through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday.

The President rejoiced with the renowned educationist and philanthropist on the global recognition for his efforts to uplift many out of poverty through employment, scholarship, training, health care and coaching on entrepreneurship.

According to him, Babalola’s large-heartedness and love for humanity sets him apart for recognition at home and abroad, by governments and institutions.

President Buhari noted with delight Babalola’s contributions to national development through investments that directly impacted the livelihood of Nigerians.

The President also acknowledged that “the Premier Continental Ambassadorial Award is well deserved”, and commended the recipient, for once more, bringing honour to the country.

President Buhari appreciated The General Assembly of the African Union for the thoughtfulness, assuring the leaders that, “Aare Babalola will certainly be more motivated to support the AU Agenda 2063 of providing a better livelihood for Africans.”