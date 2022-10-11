RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari confers national honour on 440 Nigerians, 7 foreigners

Bayo Wahab

The National Honours Awards was established by the National Honours Act of No 6 in 1964 but took retroactive effect from October 1, 1963.

President Muhammadu Buhari arriving the veneue of the national awards ceremony (Daaily TRUST)
President Muhammadu Buhari arriving the veneue of the national awards ceremony (Daaily TRUST)

Read Also

According to the Daily Trust, the president and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived at the ICC at exactly 10.13 am for the event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

It is reported that all the adjoining roads leading to the venue of the event are manned by security operatives as awardees, their families, guests and journalists struggle to gain entrance into the venue due to the surging crowd.

President will confer various categories of national honour awards on 440 Nigerians and seven foreigners.

The Senate President Ahmed Laman, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola, the President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police several ministers including the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume have also arrived at the event, The Punch reports.

Also in attendance are traditional rulers including the Chairman of the National Honours Awards Committee Secretary of the 2022 National Honours Awards Investiture, Sidi Mohammad who is also the Emir of Lafia.

The National Honours Awards was established by the National Honours Act of No 6 in 1964 but took retroactive effect from October 1, 1963.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari confers national honour on 440 Nigerians, 7 foreigners

Buhari confers national honour on 440 Nigerians, 7 foreigners

PDP chieftain cautions journalists against unethical conduct

PDP chieftain cautions journalists against unethical conduct

Obajana: Provide proof, Kogi replies Dangote

Obajana: Provide proof, Kogi replies Dangote

Flood: ex- Gov Obiano condoles with Anambra Government, victims over boat mishap

Flood: ex- Gov Obiano condoles with Anambra Government, victims over boat mishap

Police vow to track down killers of Chinese in Ebonyi

Police vow to track down killers of Chinese in Ebonyi

NLC commends Sanwo-Olu on planned salary increase for Lagos workers

NLC commends Sanwo-Olu on planned salary increase for Lagos workers

Ex-Gov Dariye who was convicted of stealing offers tips on how to end corruption

Ex-Gov Dariye who was convicted of stealing offers tips on how to end corruption

APC accuses Dogara of using religion to spread hate speeches against Tinubu, Shettima

APC accuses Dogara of using religion to spread hate speeches against Tinubu, Shettima

NAF kills notorious bandits leader, over 30 others in Kaduna

NAF kills notorious bandits leader, over 30 others in Kaduna

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC