Buhari confers national honour on 440 Nigerians, 7 foreigners

According to the Daily Trust, the president and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived at the ICC at exactly 10.13 am for the event on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

It is reported that all the adjoining roads leading to the venue of the event are manned by security operatives as awardees, their families, guests and journalists struggle to gain entrance into the venue due to the surging crowd.

President will confer various categories of national honour awards on 440 Nigerians and seven foreigners.

The Senate President Ahmed Laman, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola, the President’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police several ministers including the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume have also arrived at the event, The Punch reports.

Also in attendance are traditional rulers including the Chairman of the National Honours Awards Committee Secretary of the 2022 National Honours Awards Investiture, Sidi Mohammad who is also the Emir of Lafia.