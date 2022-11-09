Buhari condoles with victims of Anambra chemical market explosion
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the chemical market explosion in Onitsha Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra.
He also prayed that almighty God would grant the injured quick recovery.
Buhari urged all emergency, humanitarian and security agencies to provide all the necessary support for the victims.
He also charged the security agencies to ensure thorough investigation into the incident, with a view to avoiding a recurrence in the future.
