According to NAN, the President, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the columnist in mourning Helen, whose motherly love and kindness will be sorely missed by the family.

President Buhari believed that Helen’s motherly love and kindness would be sorely missed by the family.

He urged family and loved ones to find comfort in God and the seeds of goodness and charity sown in many lives by Bello’s wife, believing she lived and stood for virtues that will continue to resonate.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Can Sanwo-Olu give us this energy for 4 years?

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Helen’s soul eternal rest, and comfort her family.