Buhari condoles with Shehu of Borno over brother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Shehu of Borno Abubakar El-Kanemi over the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Abbas Umar Garbai.

President Muhammadu Buhari sends a condolence message to Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi. [Presidency]
The president’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the President, the El-Kanemi family is steeped in rich history and renowned for knowledge and scholarship.

“Your older brother, Alhaji Abba Fari Shehu Umar Garbai, until his death, the District Head of Monguno was a great man in his own right.

”He was a man of character and remarkable integrity.

”He lived his entire life in the service of his people. His valuable advice will be greatly missed.

”May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his noble deeds with paradise,” he said.

