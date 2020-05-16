President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Binta Masi Garba, over the death of her father, retired Corp. Garba Tizhe Tumba, who worked with the President in the military.

Tumba, who died after a protracted illness in Bazza District, Michika Local Government Area, Adamawa State, served President Buhari as a driver in the army.

The president’s condolence message was released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

The president described late Tumba as “a loyal, diligent and respectful soldier’’.

Buhari commiserated with all family members and friends of the deceased, praying that the almighty God would accept his soul, and comfort the family.