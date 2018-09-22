news

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania on the tragic MVNyerere ferry disaster in the south of Lake Victoria.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, issued the president’s condolence message in Abuja on Friday.

The disaster has so far claimed 126 lives with hundreds still missing.

While condoling the Tanzanian President on the causalities, President Buhari assured his African brother and the good people of Tanzania of the sympathy of all Nigerians as they mourned the death of their loved ones on MVNyerere.

According to the Nigerian leader, the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians are with the families and friends of the bereaved even as rescue efforts by emergency services continue.

The President prayed that God would comfort all those who lost relatives and friends in the accident and grant eternal rest to the departed souls.