Buhari condoles with Pastor Odukoya over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church, over the loss of his wife, Nomthi.

President Muhammadu Buhari. (Guardian)

The president, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, also condoled with the Christendom in general over the unfortunate passage.

President Buhari, who prayed God’s comfort and succour for Odukoya, described the passage as “sad and quite touching.”

He urged Odukoya to bear the adversity with equanimity, being convinced that nothing could have happened without the knowledge and permission of Almighty God.

The president prayed for strength for the bereaved family, asking God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

