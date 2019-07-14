Olakunri was reportedly shot on Friday on the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as “armed robbers.”

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He stated that the President, in the telephone conversation, condoled with the grieving nonagenarian and wished him the comfort of God and the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also assured that security agencies would spare no effort to apprehend the culprits, and bring them to justice.

Pa Fasoranti thanked the President for identifying with him and his family at their time of travail, praying that God would restore peace and amity to the country