President Buhari condoles with Nigerian Air Force on air accident

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force on the air accident which involved two fighter jets in its fleet in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

The President paid tributes to the gallantry of Squadron Leader Bello Baba-Ari, the officer, who died in the accident while also wishing the two other wounded officers quick recovery.

In a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sidique at the burial of the officer on Friday in Abuja, Buhari extolled the virtues of the dead pilot.

The president said the deceased had laid down his life in the service of his fatherland at a time that patriotic citizens were needed to join hands to move the nation forward.

He promised that having paid the supreme sacrifice, the nation would not forget him.

He prayed that God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and assured family members of the deceased that the country would not abandon them.

The representatives of the President had earlier visited the two other officers, who sustained injuries, Squadron Leader Abatuba and Flight Lt. Ambi in the hospital.

Kyari, who led the delegation, conveyed the President’s good wishes to them.

The President wished them quick recovery, assuring them “the hearts of Nigerians are with them and are praying for them as they make a quick return to good health’’.

According to him, the country will do whatever it takes to ensure that they are back on their feet in excellent state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of the deceased pilot, Baba-Ari, had since been buried at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.