Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari condoles with Nigerian Air Force on air accident

Buhari President condoles with Nigerian Air Force on air accident

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Plateau Killings: Dear Buhari, it’s time to go beyond condolences play President Buhari condoles with Nigerian Air Force on air accident (DailyPost)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force on the air accident which involved two fighter jets in its fleet in Abuja on Friday.

President Buhari’s condolence message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

The President paid tributes to the gallantry of Squadron Leader Bello Baba-Ari, the officer, who died in the accident while also wishing the two other wounded officers quick recovery.

In a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sidique at the burial of the officer on Friday in Abuja, Buhari extolled the virtues of the dead pilot.

The president said the deceased had laid down his life in the service of his fatherland at a time that patriotic citizens were needed to join hands to move the nation forward.

He promised that having paid the supreme sacrifice, the nation would not forget him.

He prayed that God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and assured family members of the deceased that the country would not abandon them.

The representatives of the President had earlier visited the two other officers, who sustained injuries, Squadron Leader Abatuba and Flight Lt. Ambi in the hospital.

Kyari, who led the delegation, conveyed the President’s good wishes to them.

The President wished them quick recovery, assuring them “the hearts of Nigerians are with them and are praying for them as they make a quick return to good health’’.

According to him, the country will do whatever it takes to ensure that they are back on their feet in excellent state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of the deceased pilot, Baba-Ari, had since been buried at the Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquakebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet

Related Articles

Politics 1 pilot killed after 2 Nigerian F-7Ni fighter jets reportedly collide in midair
Nigeria Air Force NAF pilot dies after crashing aircraft in Abuja
Author spotlight Meet Amos Tutuola who wrote the first novel from West Africa
Nigeria Air Force 2 aircrafts crash in Abuja during rehearsal for 58th Independence Day celebrations
Osinbajo 1 of best Vice Presidents Nigeria ever had – Imo monarch
Femi Kuti ''The day I die, I want to die with a smile'', Afrobeat legend says at ''One People, One World'' listening party
Independence Day Celebration Federal Government assures of maximum security
Boko Haram Troops overpower terrorists in Bama
Boko Haram NAF destroys vehicles along Gudumbali-Tumbun Rego, axis in Borno

Local

Aiteo boss floors EFCC in court
EFCC Challenge those embezzling public funds
House of Reps member from Kwara dies after battle with cancer
Funke Adedoyin Female Kwara House of Reps member dies after battle with cancer
NSCDC deploys 1,225 personnel for security in Niger
Independence Day Celebration NSCDC mobilises special squad to provide security in Minna
Wike goes to war with PDP presidential aspirants on primaries
Wike Rivers Gov. sad over fire incident at fruits, vegetables market, meets traders
X
Advertisement