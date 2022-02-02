Buhari condoles with Murray Bruce family on mother’s death

Buhari described her as “the peace loving and deeply religious woman who invested so much of her God given resources and talent in developing people, adopting many children, inspiring them to face life’s challenges with determination, optimism and joy.’’

He urged Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder Silverbird Group, Francis and Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and other members of the family to find inspiration from Mama’s legacy.

He urged them to emulate mama’s personal example of decency and always looking out for the best in others.