RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari condoles with Murray Bruce family on mother’s death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Murray-Bruce family on the passing of their mother and matriarch, Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, at the age of 95.

Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce. [ThisDay]
Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce. [ThisDay]

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message released by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Buhari described her as “the peace loving and deeply religious woman who invested so much of her God given resources and talent in developing people, adopting many children, inspiring them to face life’s challenges with determination, optimism and joy.’’

He urged Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder Silverbird Group, Francis and Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and other members of the family to find inspiration from Mama’s legacy.

He urged them to emulate mama’s personal example of decency and always looking out for the best in others.

Buhari prayed for repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the loved ones mourning her.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condoles with Murray Bruce family on mother’s death

Buhari condoles with Murray Bruce family on mother’s death

FG approves resumption of flights between Nigeria and UAE

FG approves resumption of flights between Nigeria and UAE

Obiano inaugurates disability rights commission for Anambra people with disabilities

Obiano inaugurates disability rights commission for Anambra people with disabilities

Gombe Govt condemns attacks on Atiku’s campaign office, others

Gombe Govt condemns attacks on Atiku’s campaign office, others

APC Professionals Forum postpones inaugural conference due to Buhari's absence

APC Professionals Forum postpones inaugural conference due to Buhari's absence

Amaechi says delay in train projects is due to funding

Amaechi says delay in train projects is due to funding

Moderna begins HIV vaccine's trial

Moderna begins HIV vaccine's trial

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom