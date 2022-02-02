The president made his feelings known in a condolence message released by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday in Abuja.
Buhari condoles with Murray Bruce family on mother’s death
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Murray-Bruce family on the passing of their mother and matriarch, Mama Margaret Murray-Bruce, at the age of 95.
Buhari described her as “the peace loving and deeply religious woman who invested so much of her God given resources and talent in developing people, adopting many children, inspiring them to face life’s challenges with determination, optimism and joy.’’
He urged Ben Murray-Bruce, Founder Silverbird Group, Francis and Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group and Chairman, Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN) and other members of the family to find inspiration from Mama’s legacy.
He urged them to emulate mama’s personal example of decency and always looking out for the best in others.
Buhari prayed for repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for the loved ones mourning her.
